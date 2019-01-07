Xiaomi Mi A2 gets a permanent price cut, now starts at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi Mi A2 gets a permanent price cut in India. Starting today, the Mi A2 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants will see a price drop of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 each, and will now be available at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. The revised prices are effective starting today at 12 PM onwards.

The company is celebrating their number 1 position for five consecutive quarters from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018. To celebrate that, the company will reveal one surprise each day of the week, starting with the first as the permanent price cut on Mi A2.

To recall, the Mi A2 is the successor to the very first Android One certified phone from Xiaomi. The Mi A2 builds upon the success of the Mi A1, which was popularly known for its stock Android experience with impressive camera capabilities at an affordable price. Similarly, the Mi A2 has been highly praised by tech fraternity around the globe for its camera prowess under a budget.

It is a stock Android running smartphone that promises two years of software updates and three years of security updates under Android One program.

Initially, Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model was introduced at Rs. 19,999.

The original prices dropped by Rs. 1,000 in November, 2018 for both the models, and now the phones have got a permanent price cut making it an even better value for money option.