Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Ultra launching soon to rival the OnePlus 9 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra might appear at the company’s March 29 launch event, according to a big leak, suggesting we could see the super-premium Android phones very soon.

The news comes after recent confirmation of a presumably-global 'mega launch' event , which lacked details as to which devices would be officially revealed.

Now, though, it looks like Xiaomi plans to unveil at least two new flagship devices in its Mi 11 range, after a tweet shared by tech YouTuber Ben Geskin showed promotional material mentioning both the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra by name.

It is official 🤩 Xiaomi #Mi11Pro and #Mi11Ultra are launching in China on March 29 pic.twitter.com/uyHi1as64LMarch 23, 2021 See more

It’s a little unclear whether this means the devices are only launching in China. While Xiaomi’s recent confirmation of a March 29 event was shared via the company’s global Twitter account, the promotional material describing the launch of the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra seems China-specific.

The 2021 #XiaomiMegaLaunch is coming soon!We can't wait to see you at our Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch on Monday, March 29th, at 19:30 (GMT+8).This is one launch you really better not miss! pic.twitter.com/Y6rA5WrxyfMarch 22, 2021 See more

In a follow-up tweet, Geskin does suggest the devices “may launch globally too”, despite the promotional material clearly targeting a Chinese audience, so it seems likely that similar material will be shared via Xiaomi’s global Twitter account in the coming days, ahead of the March 29 launch event.

With the OnePlus 9 Pro scheduled to launch globally on March 23 , it would make sense for Xiaomi to debut its premium phones at a similar time in the year, as the two Pro devices will likely have similar specs.

Lite on details

Interestingly, there’s no mention of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in this promotional material.

We’ve heard rumors of a third new entry in the Mi 11 range, which we expect to be an affordable variant dubbed the Mi 11 Lite, but there’s been no official confirmation of the device’s name, or indeed whether it’s on the way soon.

We’re pretty certain it is, though, since a reliable leaker shared a comprehensive look at the Mi 11 Lite’s specs and design on Twitter shortly after Xiaomi confirmed the date of its global launch event.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G specs + some images-6.55", AMOLED, FHD+, 2400 x 1080, 90Hz-Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G-64MP + 8MP Ultra Wide + 5MP Telemacro-4250mAh, 33W-Android 11, MIUI 12-Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual SIM, microSD slot, No 3.5mm jack-164 x 74 x 6 mm-150 g(1/2) pic.twitter.com/C71x2e2b97March 21, 2021 See more

These leaks detail things such as the device’s width, weight, chipset, display, battery, camera and more – and if true, suggest the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could be one of the slimmest phones in recent times.

The device has also been certified in Singapore , which is something that would usually happen close to launch, so it’s not unlikely that we’ll see it officially unveiled come the end of the month.

We’ve rounded up everything we know about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite here , but given that its more premium siblings have been confirmed to launch – in China, at least – on March 29, we’re fairly confident we’ll have more information soon.