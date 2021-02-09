Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launch gets closer as it gets Bluetooth certification

The leaks about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone had put the launch date sometime in March. And now it seems the launch of the smartphone is imminent considering that it now has received Bluetooth certification.

A tweet seems to have leaked the Bluetooth certification details of the Mi 11 Lite smartphone. Some of the previous leaks had suggested that the smartphone will be a 4G variant.

This seems unlikely considering that the lineup of the present crop of Mi 10 flagship smartphones are all 5G rated. Hence it is unlikely that Xiaomi will be going back to 4G for the next batch of flagships.

The leak comes from the Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel. The same source also shared some specs of the leaked Mi 11 Lite. It also mentions that the Mi 11 Lite 4G that surfaced in Vietnam will possibly come in Black and Blue colours.

Besides that the renders seem to suggest the smartphone will feature a flat punch hole display. While the rear seems to feature a square camera module with a triple camera setup. The smartphone now has BIS certification as well which means the India launch will also take place soon.

Mi 11 Lite launch seems imminent as the device spotted on all major certifications & now recieves Bluetooth certification.India 🇮🇳 launch is also not so far it is already BIS Certified (https://t.co/mGYR7ayu5V)-6+64GB & 6GB+128GB-MIUI 12-4150mAh battery-Bluetooth version 5.2 https://t.co/OgbpY3UB50 pic.twitter.com/7gmmYSa795February 9, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Leaked specs

According to the leak the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate and could support Full HD+ resolution. The front camera specs of the device has not been revealed yet. But, we do know that the Mi 11 Lite will feature an IPS LCD panel, which means that it could come with a side-facing or a rear-positioned fingerprint scanner. Also because the fingerprint sensor is not visible in the renders.

Besides that the Mi 11 Lite could come with a Snapdragon 732G chipset. Presently, only the POCO X3 features the SD732G chip. Other internals of the Mi 11 Lite could include 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The rear camera setup possibly includes a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel secondary lens, and another 5 megapixel one.

The YouTuber claims that the Mi 11 Lite will be priced at 7500,000 VND (Rs 23,684) or 800,000 VND (Rs 25,292) in Vietnam and would appear by the end of March. We suggest that readers take this with a major pinch of salt since there are quite a few discrepancies with the leak.