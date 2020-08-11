Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra images leaked, and its camera looks huge

The standard Xiaomi Mi 10 (above) is about to get an Ultra sibling

Following some recent teaser images of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, we’ve now seen leaked photos of the anticipated phone, and they emphasize just how big the camera block will likely be.

Shared by @yabhishekhd on Twitter, the images show the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in both white and black, and you can see that the camera block takes up a good chunk of the rear. It matches earlier images in that it appears to be a quad-lens camera with a 120x zoom lens.

Another leaked image from the same source meanwhile shows the front of the phone as having a punch-hole camera in the top left corner of the screen.

Mi 10 Ultra Live Images.https://t.co/OTydNIkSii pic.twitter.com/mQCgso3qi5August 11, 2020

As well as images, the source has also shared some specs and even prices. They claim that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will have a 6.67-inch screen, a roughly 4,200mAh battery, 5G, and dimensions of 162.38 x 75.04 x 9.45mm, which would make it slightly smaller but thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example.

As for prices, they claim that the Mi 10 Ultra will start at 6299 Chinese yuan (roughly $900/£690/AU$1,260) for a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, rising to 6999 yuan (around $1,005/£770/AU$1,400) for a version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Of course, we wouldn’t expect exact price conversions in other regions, but this is sure to be an expensive phone – though probably slightly less so than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

All that said, we’d take all of the leaks above with a pinch of salt, especially as the source doesn’t have as much of a track record as others.

We should know the truth very soon though, as Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra later today (August 11) at 4:30am PT / 7:30am ET / 12:30pm BST / 9:30pm AEST, so stick with TechRadar for all the news and announcements.