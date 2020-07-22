Xbox Summer Game Fest is now live – here are the 70+ demos you can play for free

With E3 canceled thanks to Covid-19, we haven’t had the smorgasbord of game announcements that we usually get. However, Microsoft's Xbox Summer Game Fest is set to right that wrong by giving players more than 70 game demos to download of upcoming titles.

You can find the full list of demos below, and there’s a few big hitters that are worthy of your precious hard drive space such as the remake of Destroy All Humans and Haven, which is coming to PS5.

One game that definitely deserves your attention, though, is SkateBird. It’s a game about trying your best, and a skateboarding bird. If that isn’t enough to sell you on the game, check out the announcement trailer below – Tony Hawk’s days are numbered.

Once you've had your fill of SkateBird, you can check out all the other demos in the Xbox Summer Game Fest. Here's the list in full:

Xbox Summer Game Fest demos

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Sobaka Studio)

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)

Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions)

Aniquilation (R-Next)

Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)

Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)

Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)

Bite the Bullet (Mega Cat Studios)

Book of Adventum (Dark Amber Softworks)

Cake Bash (High Tea Frog)

Chickens Madness (Vikong)

Clea (InvertMouse)

Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK)

Curved Space (Only By Midnight Ltd.)

Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)

Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)

Deleveled (ToasterFuel)

Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)

Doodle God: Crime City Demo (JoyBits, Inc)

Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri inc.)

Dungeon Scavenger Inferno (Vidama Software)

Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)

Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe)

Fractal Space (Haze Games)

Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

Galacide (Puny Human)

Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo (Forge Studios)

Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

Helheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)

Hellpoint (Cradle Games)

In the Valley of Death (stdio.gypsy)

Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)

Klang 2 (Tinimations)

Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)

Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)

KungFu Kickball (WhaleFood Games)

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)

Lost Wing (BoxFrog Games)

Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)

Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

Momentus (Swerve Studios)

Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Indiesruption)

OkunoKA Madness (Caracal Games)

PHOGS! (Bit Loom)

Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)

Ponpu (Purple Tree Studio)

Projection: First Light (Shadowplay Studios)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Red Ego Games)

Road to Guangdong (Just Add Oil)

Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo (Sakari Games)

Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

ScourgeBringer (Flying Oak Games)

Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)

SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)

Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)

Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)

Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)

Swim Out (Lozange Lab)

Swimsanity! (Decoy Games, LLC)

Tesla Force (10tons Ltd.)

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)

The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)

The Last Cube (Improx Games)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel Inc.)

Tribble Troubles Demo (Scary Robot)

Unspottable (GrosChevaux Ltd)

WarriOrb (Not Yet)

Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)

YesterMorrow (BitMap Galaxy)

That's a lot of games

It's important to note that all of these games will continue to evolve and be polished closer to release. These demos are more akin to show floor demos in a way, so you may encounter the odd bug or early design decision which won't make it into the final product. It's just like being at E3, then, but with no queues, suspect smells or horribly calibrated TVs.

