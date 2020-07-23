Xbox Series X release month seemingly confirmed by Microsoft CFO

We’ve known for a while now that Microsoft plans to release the Xbox Series X during “Holiday 2020”, but we might have our best indication of which month the console will arrive.

In a response to a question from Bloomberg’s Dina Bass in an investor call, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood has reportedly confirmed that Microsoft's diminutive tower of power is “still on track” for a November launch.

When Bass was pushed for clarification on Twitter over whether Hood specifically mentioned the Xbox Series X, Bass said she specifically asked about a “new console” and said “November holidays”, to which Hood answered “yes”.

It was in response to a question from me and I said "new console" and "November holidays." Her answer was the single word "yes."July 22, 2020

A November date wouldn't be a surprise, but unless this was a communications error, this does appear to narrow down the console's release window.

Put some money aside

In the same call, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella also said that “Xbox Series X will launch this fall with the largest lineup for any console ever.” Considering that the Xbox Series X is backwards-compatible with all Xbox One games, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, there’s no question that the new console won’t have a huge library of games to play at launch.

A November release wouldn’t be too surprising for the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has historically released its new console during November, but there were rumors that the company was originally eyeing an August release date. That goal didn’t come to fruition, however, due to the impact of Covid-19.

Microsoft is set to show off a range of first-party games during today’s Xbox Games Showcase event, including the hotly-anticipated Halo Infinite. You can catch all the action over on our live blog, and we’ll be covering all the big announcements right here on TechRadar.