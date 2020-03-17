Xbox Series X jargon got you stumped? Don't worry, Microsoft has released a glossary

We finally know the Xbox Series X's full specs, but there's an awful lot of technical jargon in there that's likely to go over the heads of most people.

But if you're one of those people don't worry – Microsoft has released 'An Xbox Series X Technology Glossary' which aims to explain some of the terms being used to "describe the tech and functionality of Xbox Series X".

The glossary defines terms such as DirectML, DirectStorage and Hardware Decompression, but also described some of Xbox's new features, like Quick Resume and Spatial Audio.

Spec-heavy

(Image credit: Microsoft)

From what we've seen of the Xbox Series X and PS5, the next-gen consoles will be on a par with some gaming PCs. While this means both consoles will be powerhouses, there's quite a bit of technical jargon when it comes to specs, so an explanation of the terms is welcome.

However, we at TechRadar are also aiming to keep things as simple as possible. So if you want full explainers on features like backwards compatibility, smart delivery and ray tracing, we've got you covered. We've also got a full Xbox Series X spec analysis. which hopefully gives you a better idea of what to expect from the next Xbox.