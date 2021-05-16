WrestleMania Backlash 2021 live stream: how to watch WWE online free and from anywhere

There are five major belts on the line, plenty more scores to be settled, and a few returning faces at WrestleMania Backlash, restored to its previous slot as the first post-WrestleMania PPV. We'll explain how to watch a WrestleMania Backlash live stream, wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV giving US viewers a way to watch absolutely FREE!

Live stream WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Dates: Sunday, May 16 Main card start time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST Venue: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida Free live stream: Peacock free trial (US) Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Cesaro finally has his shot at the world championship, and the sheer disrespect Roman Reigns has been sending his way tells us this one might not be as straightforward as the Head of the Table would have us all believe.

Recently crowned Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has a daunting night ahead of her, with former champs Asuka and Charlotte Flair baying for blood in this massive Triple Threat Match. If The Nightmare wants to establish her dominance, she’s going to have to do it the hard way.

There’s also the small matter of Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs Bayley, who’ll be seething after being reduced to a laughing stock at the Show of Shows. The Role Model desperately needs to make a statement, and to remind everyone why she was the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history.

Read on for the full WrestleMania Backlash 2021 card and all you need to know to watch a WrestleMania Backlash live stream online from anywhere.

Live stream WrestleMania Backlash from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WrestleMania Backlash from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a WrestleMania Backlash live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days



How to live stream WrestleMania Backlash in the US - Peacock TV deal + free trial details

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash: live stream in Canada

WWE's move to Peacock doesn't affect Canadian viewers, which means the best place to watch WrestleMania Backlash is still WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune into WrestleMania Backlash, which runs on April 10 and 11, with the action beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WrestleMania Backlash coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash: live stream in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch WrestleMania Backlash in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £14.95. WWE Network, however, is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month, with the first month knocked down to an incredible 99p. You'll have to prepare for a late night, because the main action gets underway at 12am BST on Sunday night. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash: live stream in Australia

WWE fans in Australia can tune into WrestleMania Backlash on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV. The PPV event is available for $24.95. The main WrestleMania Backlash action begins at 9 am AEST on Monday morning. Aussies abroad looking to watch a WrestleMania live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash: live stream WWE in Japan

If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 8am JST on Monday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash: live stream in India

WWE fans in India can tune into WrestleMania Backlash on both Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3, but you'll need to be up early, as the main action begins at 4.30am IST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.

WrestleMania Backlash card