World Snooker Championship live stream: how to watch every frame from anywhere in 2020

After a delay of several months, it's time for the 2020 World Snooker Championship at last and a frenetic fortnight of action at the Crucible. Originally scheduled for April but postponed due to Covid-19, we're finally back at the home of the sport this week in Sheffield. The iconic venue is even allowing small numbers of fans in, we're told, as top players like Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan, and Neil Robertson compete for the game's ultimate prize. Follow our guide to get a snooker live stream today and watch every match of the World Snooker Championship online.

World Snooker Championship 2020 As always, the 2020 World Snooker Championship is being held in Sheffield at the UK's Crucible Theatre. Play takes place from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 16 - and anyone wanting to get their home coverage from abroad need only download our recommended VPN to watch every frame from anywhere.

This year's tournament has plenty to live up to, after 2019's epic instalment gave us two full weeks of dramatic play, broken records, and outrageous shots. It ultimately culminated in a final for the ages: Judd Trump vs John Higgins. When all was said and done, Trump had sealed his maiden World Snooker Championship, defeating the legendary Scotsman 18-9 in a rematch of the 2011 final - won on the day by Higgins 18-15 in an instant snooker classic.

Back in 2020 and the present day, Trump is playing at the Crucible this year under arguably more pressure than ever, entering not only as the reigning champion but also the current world no.1 and bookies' favourite. All that despite no first-time winner ever being able to successfully defend their crown in Sheffield.

Some of the many threats to the 30-year-old Bristolian's reign - other than the Curse of the Crucible? Unpredictable five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan, chasing his sixth title and a place in the history books alongside legends Steve Davis and Ray Reardon; former champion Mark Selby, winner of three of the last six Crucible tourneys; and of course Higgins, loser of the last three finals and no doubt out to make amends this year.

Whatever happens, the good news is that it's easy to get a free snooker live stream - just follow our guide to watch the 2020 World Snooker Championship online as we see who's ready to take home the next £500,000 prize.

FREE World Snooker Championship live stream: how to watch online in the UK

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the World Snooker Championship. So if you're in the UK or the Republic of Ireland right now, then you can catch it on BBC One, Two, and Four for live broadcasts - and use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables. If you're not in front of a television, then the Beeb's iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. Both options are completely FREE to watch in the UK - and signing up for an account couldn't be easier. Coverage is extensive over the next two weeks, and while the exact start times may vary, play at the Crucible will typically be live and on-air between the hours of 10am and 10pm BST.

How to get a snooker live stream from abroad

If you're not in the UK this fortnight and find the BBC coverage unavailable where you are, then there are still many ways to watch the World Snooker Championship online.

Scroll down to see various international viewing options, but if it's geo-blocking that's stopping you from getting your snooker live stream fired up, then we think we can help.

The solution to this and many other common internet grievances comes in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you relocate the IP address of your device to practically anywhere in the world. It's the best way we know of to take your favourite streaming services and content away with you on holiday or business.

Here's our top pick and how to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

Our software experts have tested more than 100 VPNs and it's ExpressVPN that comes out on top every time. You can use it with loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc.

Snooker live stream: how to watch the 2020 World Championship in the US

There are no US players in the top 16 World Snooker Championship seeds this year, and the country still generally hasn't embraced the sport beyond its own, customized version - American Snooker. Still, for the very first time, DAZN US will be broadcasting the World Snooker Championship for American fans who don't mind rooting for people from different countries. Priced from just $19.99 a month, it's pretty much on a par with most streaming-only sports platforms and offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing and cricket being two of its bigger draws. Don't forget, any Americans away from home can still access their normal subscriptions with a VPN.

How to watch a World Snooker Championship live stream in China

Unlike the US, snooker is huge in China - and the nation typically pins its hopes on Ding Junhui. Still just 33-years-old, he's already widely considered to be the most successful Asian player in the history of the sport. All he needs now is a World Championship title to secure his legacy - and avenge his defeat to Mark Selby in the 2016 final. Viewers in China can watch the 2020 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, then don't forget about this amazing ExpressVPN deal, which can help you watch all the Crucible action wherever you are.

How to watch World Snooker Championship: live stream in Australia

Aussie favourite Neil Robertson is looking in great form this year as he eyes up a second World Snooker Championship in 2020 - and Eurosport has the rights to stream snooker live in Australia. You can either add the channel to your Foxtel package if you subscribe to cable TV - or try and see if a streaming service like Kayo Sports meets your needs. It even offers a FREE 14-day trial period so you can check it out and see if the cord cutting life is right for you. Whatever you decide, remember you can always bag a VPN if you need to take your streaming service access with you when you're travelling - which is only fair, given that you pay for it.

How to watch a Snooker World Championship live stream in Canada

Long gone are the days of Canada's golden generation of snooker players - remember names like Alain Robidoux, Bill Werbeniuk, Kirk Stevens? Or that of the first ever overseas World Champion, Cliff Thorburn? ....don't worry, we're not judging. Honest. But we can help you catch all of the World Snooker Championship action live this year, as streaming service DAZN covers the Great White North. First, simply grab a 1-month FREE trial, which is easily long enough to see the 2020 tournament in its entirety. Then, decide if keeping it on for $20 a month or $150 annually works for you. And don't forget, Canadian residents who subscribe to such streaming services but are out of the country at game-time can always follow the VPN route as outlined above.

World Snooker Championship schedule 2020 - 1st round

The 2020 World Snooker Championship started on Friday, July 31 and ends in mid-August with its final - spread across two days on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16. Start times and TV channels may vary depending on how the tourney plays out, but you should always be able to find the latest info on BBC Sport.

A typical day includes a morning, afternoon, and evening session - plus ever-changing coverage across BBC One, Two, Four, and the Red Button. Play usually takes place between 10am and 10pm BST in the UK, or 5am to 5pm ET in the US.

As is Crucible Theatre tradition, defending champion Judd Trump kicked off proceedings on the first day - here's all the other key dates and other informations you need to know to watch a World Snooker Championship live stream right now.

All matches are best of 19 frames and multiple entries indicate the scheduled start time for a specific session.

Friday, July 31 - day 1

Judd Trump (Eng) v Tom Ford (Eng) - 10am BST / 6am ET

Stuart Bingham (Eng) v Ashley Carty (Eng) - 10am BST / 6am ET

Kyren Wilson (Eng) vs Anthony Hamilton (Eng) - Wilson wins as Hamilton withdraws

Ding Junhui (Chn) v Mark King (Eng) - 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET

Judd Trump (Eng) v Tom Ford (Eng) - 7.30pm BST / 2.30pmET

Mark Williams (Wal) v Alan McManus (Sco) - 7.30pm BST / 2.30pmET

Can fans attend the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible this summer?

Arguably the most important thing happening in Sheffield right now has nothing to do with the players, their potting abilities, or even Ronnie O'Sullivan's legendary pout. Instead, a major 'new normal' milestone for UK sport has the Crucible welcoming a reduced number of fans to the theatre each day.

Along with county-level cricket and horse racing, the 2020 Snooker World Championship is one of the pilot events green-lighted by the UK government to trial reintegrating fan attendance at live sport this summer.

Ultimately, the aim is to declare something like 'business as usual' this autumn - though who knows how things will actually plan out - stay safe, don't forget your face mask, and check with your GP before attending any large-scale events if you're at all concerned,