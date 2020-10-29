World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gets an actually real release date this time

The new World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date is November 23, 2020 and it's a significant date.

WoW: Shadowlands will officially come out on the 16th-anniversary of the launch of the blockbuster MMORPG. Blizzard was supposed to launch the new game this week, but delayed it earlier this month.

John Hight, the executive producer of World of Warcraft, made the announcement on the game's official Twitter feed on Thursday.

Enter the #Shadowlands on November 23. pic.twitter.com/tukjOpODP1October 29, 2020

November 23 is the 16th anniversary of the game's launch, as Engadget points out, so it's not hard to see why Blizzard chose it after delaying the game from it's original October 27 release date.

It will certainly be a sentimental anniversary for the game's long-time fans, many of whom have stuck with the game from the very beginning 16 years ago.

Pre-launch Scourge invasion to begin November 10

In addition to the new World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date, Hight also announced the pre-launch in-game event, which involves combatting "a flood of the Scourge" across Azeroth.

Blizzard also gave a date for the start of Shadowlands season one, December 8, when the first end-game raid content of the expansion, Castle Nathria, will become playable for those who purchase the expansion.

The Shadowland's pre-patch already went live earlier this month, so a healthy chunk of the groundwork for the game's new gameplay systems, such as the new character creator and level smush, has already taken place.

It might have been a long wait, but it looks like we'll all be crossing over into the Shadowlands in just a few weeks.