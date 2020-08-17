World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gets ray tracing with Nvidia’s new GPU driver

Nvidia has pushed out a new GeForce graphics driver which brings support for ray tracing to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, as well as optimizations for Microsoft’s freshly unleashed Flight Simulator and Total War Saga: Troy.

Nvidia’s version 452.06 driver delivers support for ray tracing to jazz up the visuals of Blizzard’s World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion, which is of course still in beta testing (you can opt-in to join the beta here, and give it a whirl). The game gets ray-traced shadows, to be precise, and other visual overhauls are promised too.

Flying high

As mentioned, the new driver has also been optimized for the best experience with Microsoft Flight Simulator, and that’s a seriously tasty looking game, one that maps out the entire world via Bing Maps data (and comes with real-time weather to boot, for staggering levels of realism – check out our full review).

Support for Total War Saga: Troy has also been delivered in version 452.06, the strategy game which was given away free for 24 hours last week, and shifted some 7.5 million copies in the process – as well as the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remasters which are due on September 4.

Nvidia also brought in support for eight new G-Sync compatible monitors, mainly models from Acer, but also Asus and Lenovo. For the full details and list of changes, check out Nvidia’s post here.