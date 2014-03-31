Windows and Office exec Antoine Leblond to leave Microsoft

Microsoft executive Antoine Leblond is reportedly set to leave the company.

That's according to a report by Re/code, which has been verified by TechCrunch. Leblond spent much of his time at Microsoft working in the Office team with Steven Sinofsky and eventually moved to the Windows department with Sinofsky.

In his role as Vice President for Windows Web Services, Leblond worked on the Windows 8 store and cloud services.

Following a reorginisation last year, it has been reported that Leblond was among a number of executives whose roles or futures were unclear. Jon DeVaan and Grant George have also left the company since the reorginisation.

Incredibly excited

"After almost 25 years, I've decided it's time for me to go out and see what the non-Microsoft world has to offer," Leblond was reported as saying an email to employees.

He continued: "Every single day I have had here has been amazing in its own way, and I will never look back on all of these years with anything but fondness, pride in what we've accomplished together, and a real appreciation for having been lucky enough to be part of so many awesome things. I am sad to leave all of you, but also incredibly excited for what comes next."