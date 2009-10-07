WIN! A Samsung YP-R1 MP3 player and speaker worth £160

The Samsung YP-R1 is a touchscreen MP3 player - and it could be yours

Going on sale on 15 October, the YP-R1 is the latest touchscreen MP3 player from Samsung.

Packing up to 16GB of flash storage and a 2.7-inch WQVGA (400 x 240) touch display, the Samsung R1 is just 8.9mm thick, supports DivX videos and runs Samsung's TouchWiz user interface.

The YP-R1 also comes with a TV-out port for playing videos on a big screen, Bluetooth 2.0, FM radio, an ebook reader and some basic arcade games.

Samsung reseller Samsung Connect has teamed up with TechRadar to give away this £140 MP3 player. And you'll also get a Linx B-Tube portable speaker worth £20 for good measure.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Robert Deane.

Please note that competition is open to UK residents only. Under 16s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to TechRadar's reasonable satisfaction.

