UK's Science Minister has 'sixth sense'

To illustrate the fact that the UK science minister has sixth sense, we are using some onions. Bet he didn't see that coming

The UK's new Science Minister has made a name for himself already by claiming that he has a sixth sense.

Lord Drayson spoke candidly to the Times about his superhero-like abilities, claiming "In my life there have been some things I have known, and I don't know why."

He continued: "I think there is a lot we don't understand about human capability."

Nonsensical

Science, as we all know, is based on fact, so it will be interesting to see how his 'sixth sense' views will fit into his new job as Science Minister.

What is known is that Drayson does not believe that he has is any sort of "extra-sensory perception," his ability has more to do with "the power of thinking without thinking".

By the sound of it, the only power Lord Drayson has shown so far is the ability to speak without thinking.