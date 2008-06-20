UK has best value tech in Europe

Research announced this week proves that UK shoppers get the best value compared to other European shoppers when shopping online for gadgets and tech.

The research, conducted by next generation shopping search engine Twenga.co.uk was based on a comparison of 400 consumer electronic and technology categories, proving that the UK consistently delivers the best value.

UK tech deals

"It's clear that the UK is emerging as the country that offers the best value on consumer electronic and technology products in Europe," comments Bastien Duclaux, CEO of Twenga.

Twenda launches its new search service this week so you can compare prices for consumer electronics, tech and gadgets online till your nerd heart's content.