This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

What do you get if you combine camera reviews with new mobile phones, TVs, laptops and more? It's the TechRadar reviews section of course, and this week we've been looking at the new 1DX from Canon as well as a smorgasbord of other goodies!

Hands on: Canon EOS 1DX review

If the Canon EOS-1D Mk IV and Canon EOS-1Ds Mk III didn't exist, we would be marveling at the Canon EOS-1DX, it seems a truly fantastic camera. However, the fact that they do exist raises fundamental questions about the concept of the new camera for existing EOS-1 series users.

In the past, Canon has given professional photographers two options depending upon the type of photography they do. A high-speed model (the EOS-1D MK IV) for reportage, sport and action work or a high-resolution model (the EOS-1D MK III) for studio use. The EOS-1DX attempts to address both markets and we look forward to giving a full production sample a thorough test to see if it is up to the job. We hope it is!

BlackBerry Curve 9350 review

The Curve 9350 is sleek, sexy, and compact. More than once people stopped us to ask what model the phone was, remarking on the exterior design. So RIM proves that you don't have to have an Android or iOS phone in your pocket to go the smart route, but you'll definitely be on the lower end of the coolness scale among your hipster friends with this smartphone.

If your work requires that you be on a BlackBerry, though, or you need an inexpensive but robust little phone to get the job done, the Curve 9350 is worth investigating. While the camera and connection options don't put it on the cutting edge, it should serve you very well as a business and personal device.

Samsung UE46ES7000 review

The Samsung UE46ES7000 might be one step down from the top of Samsung's 2012 TV range, but it's got more going on than the majority of flagship sets. For starters, it looks lovely with its impeccably slender bezel and profile. It's also got all the hottest features in town, including 3D support, expansive multimedia playback from either USB flash drives or networked PCs plus, of course, full access to Samsung's beautifully presented and content-rich Smart TV online service.

The Samsung UE46ES7000 is also frequently a spectacular picture performer, serving up glorious amounts of brightness, colour richness and HD detailing, and looking much more vibrant and clear with 3D than most active 3D sets. Pictures can be problematic during dark scenes with your lights dimmed - though so long as you're prepared to sacrifice a lot of the screen's brightness, you can still end up with something very enjoyable.

Audio systems

Audyssey Audio Dock review

Graphics cards

Elgato Game Capture HD review

Keyboards

Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover review

Laptops

Dell XPS 15 review

Sony Vaio S Series 13P review

Packard Bell EasyNote TV review

Toshiba Satellite L870-11J review

MSI CX640MX review

Mobile phones

ZTE Grand X review

Huawei Ascend P1 review

Tablets

Asus Transformer Pad Infinity review