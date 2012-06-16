This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

Woo it's the weekend! And to make it an extra special one, here's a round-up of all our favourite reviews from the past seven days.

Hands on: Nintendo Wii U review

The Wii U is going on sale in four or five months' time and we've been having a play with the GamePad and some of the launch titles. It's a very exciting console and we like it a lot. The GamePad fits in the hand nicely and the way some of the games integrate its internal 6.2-inch display is very clever. We particularly like ZombieU, a very violent first person zombie apocalypse game.

Graphics are great and gameplay feels intuitive. We love the idea of being able to turn your TV off and stream any game straight to the GamePad, too, though the screen's resolution could do with being upped slightly to stop some of the pixilation we saw. The panorama view is excellent too, which enables you to physically move the controller around in order to control in-game views.

Sony Cyber-shot HX20V review

If you're in the market for a travel zoom camera that delivers remarkably consistent, colourful and detail rich results, offers a solid-feel build that should withstand bouncing around in your backpack - plus you're prepared to pay a top-end price - then the Sony HX20V should come high up on your wish list.

Further good news comes in the fact that we were seeing street prices of £299.99 in the UK and $350 in the US for the Sony Cyber-shot HX20V as we were putting the finishing touches to this review, which removes a healthy chunk of any barrier to purchase. Simply put, this is one of the better travel zoom cameras we've encountered to date, and, as we're due to be heading off on our own holidays soon, we're loathe to let it go.

Acer Iconia Tab A510 review

The Acer Iconia Tab A510 could be the perfect tablet for you if you're looking to score a powerful Android tablet without breaking the bank. It may cut some corners to achieve its lowly price-tag but is still a decent performer and is a great way of getting in on the Ice Cream Sandwich fun.

Yes, the design is a little tired and yes, the display isn't startling, but these are two minor quibbles for what is a very impressive and attractive offering from the Taiwanese giant. If you're looking to score the best tablet in town then there are still only two viable options – the latest iPad and the Asus Transformer Prime. But the Acer Iconia Tab A510 sits just below those lofty kings, alongside the Asus Transformer Pad 300, on the 'next-best' shelf.

Sony VAIO T13 review

Sony's entry to the Ultrabook market was long overdue, and the Vaio T13 is certainly an encouraging debut. The price-point obviously means that some sacrifices have been made when it comes to hardware, and therefore performance, but the Sony Vaio T13 is a fantastic looking ultra-portable computer that is perfectly suited for somebody looking for a day-to-day media-friendly laptop.

Alienware M17x review

Despite its chunky frame and weighty anatomy, the Alienware M17x is the perfect gaming machine and also a fantastic desktop replacement, thanks to its impressive HD media features.

