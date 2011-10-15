This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

This week we've looked at two landmark products here on TechRadar - the AMD FX-8150 is a massive step forward for AMD, not least because it's an eight-core computing powerhouse.

We've also taken an in-depth look at iOS 5. Apple's latest-gen mobile operating system. It introduces 200 enhancements and is available free now for your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

AMD FX-8150 review

This first Bulldozer chip represents AMD's biggest change in processing tech for a decade. The FX-8150 is the full-fat, eight-core AMD super-chip running at a not inconsiderable 3.6GHz straight out of the box. As it is the FX-8150 is an impressive overclocker's chip - hitting 4.7GHz gives the chip one hell of a boost in performance terms. But unfortunately the chip's just not competitive enough against its rivals.

At stock speeds it struggles against the non-HyperThreaded Intel Core i5, even in some multi-threaded applications. And while it keeps pace with the competition in gaming terms it loses it when you come to adding in extra GPUs. So we can't help but feel disappointed with the lack of performance progress here. It's not a bad chip, but we wanted more.

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S review

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S is a slim, bright, powerful Android smartphone that shows off the mobile operating system to its very best. The screen is fantastic and the processor and memory perform well enough to keep the Android experience running smoothly and quickly. However, the hardware upgrade in here isn't really noticeable at all. We never felt the original Xperia Arc was in any way underpowered or slow, so the 1.4GHz upgrade seems a bit pointless.

It's a lovely phone, but if the launch of the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S means the original Xperia Arc starts selling for a big discount, you'd be just as well to pick that one up instead. Both are excellent mobile phones.

iOS 5 review

iOS 5 has landed and can now be downloaded to iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPad, iPad 2 and iPod touch 3rd and 4th Generation. It comes packing plenty of good features, too. For a start, it gives you Android-style notifications that appear on the lock screen (if you want them to) and in a panel that slides down when you swipe the top of the screen.

Safari gets three key new features; Reader, which strips out ads and unnecessary page furniture to deliver a clean, clear reading environment; Reading List, which enables you to save pages to read later; and tabbed browsing on the iPad. There's plenty more where that came from too, so click the link to read more.

HTC Titan review

The HTC Titan certainly lives up to its name. It's a big beast but also has the ability to make itself feel like it means business without taking over your pocket space. The screen is amazing and (minus Flash), we love the internet experience.

Windows Phone 7.5 has a very glossy look and a lot of attention to detail has gone into getting that right. But that attention to detail hasn't been woven through the entire experience. Just take the lack of support for multiple Google calendars that rival platforms offer. Our biggest complaint is the lack of an expandable memory slot on what is meant to be a flagship Windows handset. Here, the HTC Titan lets itself down so badly. And the sad thing is, it needn't have been the case.

Asus U36J review

Asus' attempt at an ultraportable laptop might not have made the same splash in the technology world as Apple, Sony or Dell, but the U36J has a couple of good features that make it a likeable alternative, and the perfect accompaniment to the daily commute or a weekend away.

