This Chinese retailer gets more UK visitors than M&S or Debenhams

Amazon and eBay are still the biggest players in the online UK retailing landscape dwarfing most of the competition but the biggest surprise is the rise of Alibaba's AliExpress.

That's right, a Chinese website is currently the fourth most visited general retailer website in the UK, on par with John Lewis and well ahead of the likes of Debenhams or Marks and Spencer.

Rock bottom prices combined with a much wider choice of products and the allure of free delivery straight from the Chinese manufacturers might explain the country's growing interest in AliExpress.

The findings come from a report published by online web analyst Similarweb (full report here) which also found out that the growth in the so-called general merchandise websites was at the expense of other online shopping categories.

All in all, Amazon and eBay account for nearly two thirds of all UK online shopping visits with desktops rather than mobiles leading the way.