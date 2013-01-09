TechRadar Best of CES Awards 2013 presented by DTS winners announced

One of the Best of CES 2013 winners

CES has been an absolute whirlwind, giving us a thorough and at times mind boggling look at all the hottest tech on the market and coming soon.

We got to tinker with a new Sony phone, a 20-inch 4K tablet that was only overshadowed (size wise) by a 27-inch "table PC," and a host of other products we can't wait to see on the market.

As part of our presence at the show, TechRadar is honoring certain attendees with a Best of CES Awards 2013 presented by DTS.

We were floored by the innovation at the show and though it was hard, we were able to narrow down our selections to a group of winners that demonstrated the most innovative gadgets and electronics that showed groundbreaking design, technology and user experience.

You'll find the complete list of honorees below.

Best in Show: Sony Bravia 4K 65-inch Television

Peoples' Choice Award: Steam Box - Valve

Best Cell Phone: Sony Xperia Z

Best Tablet: Razer Edge

Best Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad Helix

Best GPS Device: Bad Elf GPS Pro

Best Digital Camera: Fuji X20

Best Audio Accessory: MUNITIO PRO40 High Performance Headphones

Best All-in-One Computer: Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon Table PC

Most Unique Product: Panasonic 20-inch 4K Windows 8 Tablet

Best Car Tech: Lexus Self-Driving Car

Best Home Theater Product: Sony Bravia 4K Television 65-inch

We congratulate all the entrants and winners for their excellent work and look forward to seeing what innovation CES 2014 has in store!