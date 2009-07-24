Spinvox responds to BBC allegations

Under fire voice-to-text business Spinvox has responded to yesterday's BBC story, branding the allegations as both "inaccurate and incorrect".

A statement posted on the Spinvox blog refutes accusations that the majority of its messages are converted by human staff working in outsourced call centres and denies that any such practice contravene UK data protection laws.

Within the lengthy statement Spinvox claims that its voice recognition technology, which has been developed by the Cambridge–based Advanced Speech Group, delivers a system that "outperforms any equivalent speech technologies on accuracy, speed, scale, reliability and language range."

"Live learning"

Spinvox claims that any human intervention in its voice-to-text service is purely to facilitate the "live-learning" process of its voice recognition VMCS system.

Furthermore, any message passed on to Spinvox staff for "inspection" and "correction" is done "in total security through anonymisation, encryption and randomisation" the company says.

Data Protection

Spinvox also claims that any information sent outside of the European Economic Area is done in compliance with requirements set out in the 1998 Data Protection Act.

All information is held "within secure hosting facilities, which are located in the UK" the company added.

Reporting on Spinvox's response the BBC noted that the Information Commissioner's office would still be writing to the Buckinghamshire-based company about the issue.