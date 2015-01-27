Trending

Six million years of evolution have brought us to the Super Gorone Desk

By World of tech  

This isn't even my final form

Gorone desk
In an age of belfie sticks and USB cufflinks, it should be no surprise that humanity would give birth to the Super Gorone Desk - a portable surface that can be contorted into many shapes, most notably a bed desk.

Upside down laptop usage doesn't look too comfortable to us, but who are we to judge? Especially for the paltry price of just $121.

Or maybe just buy a tablet instead. Whatever, we're not going to live your life for you.

