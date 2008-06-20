Sega Toys introduces the bathroom planetarium

Sega Toy has released the latest update of its popular Homestar home planetarium.

The latest Homestar model allows you to create an impressive pretend solar system from the comfort of your own bath!

Chill-out toys

As you can see from the pictures right here (courtesy of Japanese Impress Watch) it looks like the new Homestar for the bathroom is the ideal chill-out toy.

There's no listing for the product as yet on the Sega Toys website, though we expect that it should show up pretty soon, following today's news, when we look forward to spending yet more money we don't have on ridiculous toys we'll use twice.