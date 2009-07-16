WIN! Cooler Master cases and Choiix stands

Cooler Master is already a hugely respected figure in the PC world, offering world class cases, power supplies and coolers – but it has also recently become a force in laptop accessories with the arrival of the funky Choiix lifestyle brand.

To celebrate the growing ranges, Coolermaster has teamed up with TechRadar to offer some of its most impressive wares in our weekly competition, with not one but two luxurious Cooler Master ATCS 840 cases up for grabs, not to mention a Choiix notebook stand 'Chair' and a Choiix Air Through notebook stand.

The Cooler Master ATCS 840 is one of the most respected cases around. This enormous chassis will be more than big enough for even the chunkiest of components and brings all of the cooling expertise that Cooler Master can offer to keep things cool and running at an optimum speed.

The Choiix range represents a move into lifestyle for Cooler Master. The Chair is a gorgeously designed wooden laptop stand that also provides a wrist rest.

Last, bust not least, the Choiix Air Through is optimised for light and thin laptops and uses an aluminium panel and frame for superior ventilation and cooling performance.

So four of our lucky readers will get their hands on the cutting edge kit by answering a simple question and being plucked out by our random plucking machine.

This competition has now closed. The winner of the Coolermaster ATCS 840 case is Richard Battler. The Winner of Coolermaster ATCS 840 case is Dave Massey. The Winner of the Choix 'Chair' is Paul Everist. The Winner of the Choix Air Through Notebook stand is Daniel Regueirad.

Please note that the competition is open to UK residents only. Under 16s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to TechRadar's reasonable satisfaction.