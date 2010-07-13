Panasonic: We've never counted our products

Panasonic - do we make this? Erm, probably

Panasonic has confessed that its product range is so vast that it doesn't even know how many products it is selling, with a spokesman suggesting anywhere between tens of thousands and a million.

Panasonic is a big name in everything from consumer electronics through to white goods and batteries - not forgetting Geiger counters and hospital equipment.

A glance at the company's website shows only the tip of a very large iceberg, dividing a sprawling range into consumer, business and industrial.

Probably

Having recently purchased Sanyo, Panasonic's already sprawling range grew even further, leaving some asking how the company kept tabs on everything it does.

Speaking to the New York Times, Panasonic spokesman Akira Kadota said: "We probably sell tens of thousands of products; we've never counted. Perhaps even a million?"

So, when you glance at your electric razor, massage chair, microwave or biometric iris scanner, remember that somebody at Panasonic probably knows about it.

But they may not.

Via NYT