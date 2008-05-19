Online translation for your mobile phone

A new application, optimised for mobile phones, has been launched, allowing users to convert any phrase from English into 11 other languages.

Using any web-enabled phone (including the iPhone) or any mobile browser, users can decipher words and sentences from languages such as Chinese, French, Spanish and Japanese.

Coder Mike Brittain has put together the easy-to-use application for Blackberrys, Opera mini and other smartphones.

To use the service, mobile phones users can go to http://m.mikebrittain.com on you mobile browser, select the languages to translate and click 'Go'.

