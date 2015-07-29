Is Samsung working on a drone for taking selfies?

Drones are one of the hottest bits of tech in 2015 so it's no surprise that the likes of Sony and OnePlus want to get a bit of the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) action. It sounds like you can now add Samsung to that list too.

Sources speaking to the usually reliable SamMobile say Samsung is working on a flying robot that can snap selfies for you. That's all the detail we have right now because the drone is still being developed.

Why do you need a drone for selfie-taking duties? Think rock climbing or mountain biking or road tripping - anywhere where you don't have the hands free to hold a selfie stick aloft to capture the perfect picture or the budget to take a pro photographer along for the ride.

Droning on and on

It's not a completely new idea: the Lily, the AirDog and the Nixie are all drones of various shapes and sizes that can follow you around and take some winning shots of whatever it is you're doing.

And let's not forget Samsung isn't shy of throwing out all kinds of devices to see what proves popular and what doesn't - it's pumped out more smartwatches than anyone else over the last 12 months, for example.

So if Samsung does announce a drone of its own in the future, you can just smile and nod in the smug knowledge that you heard about it ahead of time. With making a profit from smartphones such a difficult task, perhaps drones are the future for the South Korean company.