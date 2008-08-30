IFA raided by German copyright taskforce

Just as we saw at CeBIT - the last major electronics show to be held in Germany - authorities have also targeted IFA in Berlin to look for copyright-infringing exhibitors.

Squadrons of German customs staff descended on the show on Friday looking for electronics manufacturers that appeared to be using the work of others without authorisation.

Software and hardware

Although no details have been provided, it's a safe bet that customs have been acting on tip-offs, as it's unlikely they would have the skills to spot knock-off software and hardware among the hundreds of thousands of items on show.

According to reports, 220 agents raided 50 IFA booths, with suggestions that Asian manufacturers were being targeted denied by a spokesperson.