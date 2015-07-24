How drones work

In full take-off mode, the power draw of even an average quad-rotor UAV can exceed 400-watts – with a typical battery voltage of between 7V to 11V, it can mean electrical current flow of up to 40-amps. Yet the whole thing is usually powered by a single Lithium-polymer (LiPo) battery with less capacity than most laptop batteries and often about the size of a pack of six 'AA'-size cells. So how does that work?

Apart from packing in considerable power for their size, LiPo batteries have one very special skill few other types can muster and that's the ability to deliver their power in massive high-energy bursts. The 'capacity' of a battery is like a bucket that holds so-many litres of water, except battery capacity is measured in milliamp-hours (mAh). The 'C-rate' is the maximum amount of electrical current you can pull from that battery expressed as a multiple of its capacity.

Using our bucket analogy, it's how fast you can empty it. For most battery technologies, the common maximum draw or 'C-rate' is around 0.5 to 1C, so if the battery capacity was 2000mAh, it could handle a drain rate of up to 2000mA (2A), akin to sucking water out of a bucket through a two-inch-thick PVC pipe.

However, LiPo batteries regularly support up to 40C or more, so with that same 2000mAh capacity, the maximum current drain can be 40 times the 2000mAh capacity or 80-amps – that's massive by comparison, akin to taking the bucket and simply up-ending it.

But just like an up-turned bucket of water, pulling 80-amps from a 2000mAh battery means it won't last long – about 90seconds, if you're lucky. So it's a balancing act between having a large-capacity battery that's too heavy for the UAV to carry and ripping the guts out of a lightweight battery.