High-tech whiteboards password protected

Panasonic is better known for displays of a very different kind

Panasonic's newest product might not be one to set the pulse racing, but it's certainly an unusual take on a familiar theme.

The company's new range of whiteboards incorporates technology that not only allows anything written on them to be transferred to a PC via a USB connection, but which also comes with password protection.

Write it down

If that sounds a little odd, what it means is that nothing leaves the confines of the board without the password. Not having it restricts users to the old-fashioned techniques of looking at the board and writing things down.

Starting at ¥182,700 (£1,383), the new boards aren't cheap, but we can see them proving popular among particularly paranoid companies and government agencies perhaps.