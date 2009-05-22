GPS chip for crims adds in a dose of cyanide

A Saudi inventor has filed a patent for a GPS-enabled "killer chip", which, once implanted under the skin, would help authorities track "undesirables".

The killer hook? It would also contain a dose of cyanide to remotely kill the wearer without fuss, should authorities deem they had become a public threat.

The chip would consist of a tiny GPS transceiver placed inside a capsule, and inserted under the person's skin, plus a handy remote-controlled cyanide dispenser. According to the inventor, it "could be used to track terrorists, criminals, fugitives, illegal immigrants, political dissidents, domestic servants and foreigners overstaying their visas". Nice.

CYANIDE: The implant patent was judged to violate Patent Law in Germany, where the inventor attempted to have it approved [Image credit: Wikipedia/Benjah-bmm27]

In other Weird Tech news this week, Boeing continued its assault on "enemy electronics", with the announcement on Monday of a high-powered airborne microwave weapon.

Providing a non-lethal alternative to the nuclear bomb, a prototype aircraft is being built to carry the tech, which will create an electromagnetic pulse capable of taking out enemy electronic systems, such as air defence radars.

A Belgium firm, meanwhile, has designed a vertical, skyscraper farm "based on the wings of a dragonfly". Spanning 132 floors, the unusual concept is intended for animals and agricultural production, and would sit slap bang in New York City.

Image credit: Vincent Callebaut Architectures

In fact, world domination by animals seems increasingly likely with the surprising news on Wednesday that cats control an "alarming" 42 per cent of the internet. Keyboard Cat, Maru the cat and LOLCats are among those named the most popular.

According to the report, investigators have discovered that many popular feline websites lead back to Moneypuss Industries, a company that began when long-time cat owner Sally Dorsmith left over $25m to her cat. Measures are being taken to "stop this unhealthy monopoly of cat videos… on the internet," said authorities.

Expect a barrage of breathtaking videos from the slopes this winter – that's if this ATC3K digital action camera-ski goggle mash-up catches on. Created with a soldering iron, cabling and cutting tool, this ski goggle mod takes the humble helmet-cam to the next level.

Image credit: Biobug

And Apple issued a warning earlier this week that its trusty white earbuds could administer a static shock to unfortunate wearers.

May we suggest taking extra listening-care, then, should you live in "rural Australia", where it seems high-tech medical kit is in short supply. So short, in fact, that a doctor was recently forced to use a handman's power drill to bore into the skull of a boy with a severe head injury to save his life.

And finally…

Stuntman Steve Truglia diced with death and defied gravity to complete the world's largest loop-the-loop in a yellow Toyota. Truglia took part in aircraft endurance training to help overcome the stresses of G-Force, while a Cambridge physicist was on hand for the record-breaking feat. Check out Fifth Gear on Saturday to see the stunt in full.

Image credit: Gizmodo