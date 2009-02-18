Tom Hanks roped in to restart Hadron Collider

Tom Hanks, he of Forrest Gump fame, has been signed up to restart the Large Hadron Collider.

The announcement is sure to finally garner some positive press for the presumably highly stressed scientists at Cern, who are busy trying to get the LHC fully functional.

As bizarre as the link-up sounds, there's some method in the madness behind getting Mr Hanks on board.

The Hollywood star is about to embark on a tour-de-force PR campaign for his latest film Angels And Demons.

The movie, based on the book by Dan Brown, features Cern as part of the plot that involves the stealing of some anti-matter from the particle physics laboratory.

Lending a hand

Speaking about his involvement with the LHC, Hanks told journalists: "I found out today that if I stuck my hand into the particle accelerator, it would disappear, and antimatter would be created.

"I'm willing to sacrifice my hand for science by sticking it in the LHC."

Now that's what we call lending a hand...