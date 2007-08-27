Sharp funds green gadget course at university

Sharp's clean solar panel-creation expertise will be part of the course at Osaka University

With an increasing emphasis on ecological matters when it comes to both creating and disposing of modern consumer technology, it's logical to see high-tech firms get involved in education. This is exactly what's happening with Sharp in Japan.

The Osaka-based company is collaborating with Osaka University's Graduate School of Engineering by conducting a course on how to manufacture next-generation gadgetry in a more environmentally neutral fashion.

Funding provided

Running until March 2009, the lecture-based course focuses on clean production technologies for creating products from solar panels to the LCD displays Sharp is famous for.

Moreover, this is no publicity stunt - Sharp is putting its resources where its mouth is and providing ¥100 million (£430,000) to fund the course and six of its own engineers to teach alongside a similar number of university lecturers.