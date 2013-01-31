Project Glass Explorer Edition detected at US regulatory agency

The unit will be more flushed out in real life

Hidden somewhere deep in its catacombs, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) tested Google's Project Glass.

How do we know this?

Well, the agency today released documents revealing its consumer-focused testing methods, ostensibly meaning Glass is good to go for people.

The papers reveal the specifics of the wearable computing system. The FCC put the Explorer Edition of the tech under the microscope, and this is what it found.

Xcavating

According to the materials, the under inspection is referred to as "XEB."

The non-glasses eyewear houses a 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g Wi-Fi module, plus Bluetooth 4.0 + LE, though another model tested was listed under Bluetooth 4.0 HS.

Developer units, which cost US$1,500, should be forthcoming, though there's no real way to know when folks who've ordered a pair will actually have one on their heads. Google previously said early editions would be ready in 2013.

Google has also repeatedly said that Project Glass would be ready for consumers in 2014, and by the looks of this filing, everything looks to be moving right on schedule.

Via Engadget