Samsung SS700 concept camera in frame

A digital camera that transforms itself into a digital photo frame when you're not shooting snaps has been unveiled.

The concept Samsung SS700, created by designer Jin Woo Han , is a simple to use slimline camera that does all the thinking for the user. It has a 7.3-megapixel camera and a large LCD display, plus a well-sized round barrel to get a decent grip when shooting.

When the camera's not in shooting mode, a built-in kick-stand on the front can be used to transform the camera into a traditional-looking digital photo frame.

The concept Samsung SS700 was displayed on the Yanko Design website . It'll be interesting to see if any digital camera manufacturer incorporates this sort of display design.