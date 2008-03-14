Horseradish-smelling fire alarm for the deaf

Japanese researchers have developed an original solution to the problem of deaf people being unable to hear fire alarms – using horseradish.

Scientists have developed a technology to extract components of the pungent odor, spraying them out when the alarm is triggered. During tests, 13 out of 14 people woke within two minutes, with deaf subjects far more receptive to the silent alarm.

Now, we know what you’re thinking – what if they’re already eating horseradish? But commentators have raised a more pressing point than even that, which is: if they can smell horseradish, can't they also smell the fire? The makers say it’ll be on the market within two years – so we’ll let you know.