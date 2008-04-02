G-Dog canine robot is a hobbyist's dream

Anyone hankering after a robotic canine playmate for their lonely Aibo, will be pleased to hear of Japanese company HPI Racing's plan to bless its home market with a new quadripedal 'bot later this year.

The 'G-Dog' kit robot, whose price is still a closely guarded secret, will go on sale in July aimed at hobbyist robot fans. Although there's no information on HPI's website yet, G-Dog appears to be based on the firm's successful bipedal machines.

We do know that it will be about 37cm long and 19cm tall, which should make it a match for something like a miniature poodle. Like the other HPI robots, G-Dog will connect to and take orders from a Windows PC.