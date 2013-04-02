Funny or Die's 'iSteve' coming April 15, adjective-heavy trailer up now

Asthon Kutcher's 'Jobs' was supposed to premier April 19, but it's been delayed indefinitely until the biopic's distributor can get its marketing act together.

Not to fear, because on April 15, Apple and comedy lovers alike will have Funny or Die's 'iSteve' to nosh on.

The site released the very first teaser trailer for the flick today, which was written in five days and in shot in three. So you can expect a cinematic masterpiece. Not.

The trailer, full of more floating words than clips, is viewable over at Funny or Die, and prepare for silly-serious voice overs, epic-ish music and quick catches of Justin Long as the late Apple co-founder. There's not much to look at, but his "I am Apple!" exclamation is truly rousing.

