Why no one really wants computers to work

I have come to the view that computers are not supposed to work. We all claim to want computers that do work but it's like raising taxes; what we say we believe in and what we actually vote for are two different things.

Designers don't want computers to work because that means engineering only the safest, most limited set of features. This is boring and doesn't let you make exciting performance claims.

Manufacturers don't want computers to work because they are competing on price so they need to hire cheaper designers and cut corners on testing and QA.

Retailers don't want computers to work because you didn't buy the extended warranty.

Developers don't want computers to work because then they would have to use standards compliant APIs instead of rolling their own (see designers).

The media doesn't want computers to work because the back four pages of every magazine is Q&A and the lead story every month is "How to fix your computer".