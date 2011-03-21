Best Buy: 48% think 3D is too expensive

Best Buy has been looking into the UK's perception of 3D ahead of the launch of the Nintendo 3DS, and has found a mixed response to what Britain knows and thinks about the technology.

Out of the 2,000 people surveyed, Best Buy found that 48 per cent still think that the technology is too expensive, but at least 70 per cent have had experience with the technology and enjoy using it.

Most of this experience is not in the home, however, with less than one in five (16 per cent) having watched 3D on a TV at home or at someone else's house.

3D experience

"Advances in technology can make our lives easier, more fun, more productive and better connected," said Rob Wilkins, Head of Home Theatre and Entertainment at Best Buy UK.

"We want to demonstrate to customers that everyone can get the most out of their technology to live a fuller, richer, faster, digital life."

Best Buy is hoping that it can change the perception of 3D being too expensive, notes Wilkins: "With the popularity of big blockbusters such as Avatar, people may believe that to achieve an effective 3D experience they need to spend thousands of pounds on 3D TVs and equipment.

"We have looked at all of the entertainment products we offer and actually found that prices are very similar to HD TVs, we encourage consumers to take this on board when thinking of buying a new TV so that they get the most out of their technology investment."

The Nintendo 3DS UK release date is 25 March.