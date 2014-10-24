Apple Pay and Google Wallet are no longer welcome at one US retailer

Apple Pay needs more retailer support, not less

Rite Aid is one of the retailers that supported Apple Pay when the service launched on October 20, but now the drug store chain has ceased accepting both that and Google Wallet.

Customer service representatives confirmed with PC World that the retailer is no longer supporting either mobile payment method at its 4,600 stores in the US.

Apple Pay has had its share of launch-window hiccups, but currently the reason for Rite Aid's decision is unknown.

Broad strokes

It's also troubling that the store has apparently decided to paint Google Wallet, which has worked at Rite Aid locations for years, with the same brush.

And it's unclear whether all NFC payment methods, such as those from credit card companies, are affected, or if it's just Google and Apple's options.

We're not alone in noting the link between Rite Aid and the Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX), a join effort among multiple retailers - the drug chain included - that aims to develop its own mobile payments network.

Rite Aid has yet to issue a statement, but we'll update if that changes.