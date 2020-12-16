World Darts Championship live stream 2020/21: how to watch every leg online anywhere

Peter Wright, for the first time, has the honour of defending his crown at the World Darts Championship, but the world No. 2 faces some serious competition in his old adversary, the in-form Gerwyn Price - and, of course, world No. 1 Michael van Gerwen, who Snakebite beat in last year's final. You can find out how to catch all the 2020/21 arrows action by following our guide below, which explains how to watch a World Darts Championship live stream all over the world.

World Darts Championship live stream 96 of the world's best darts players are in action at London's iconic Ally Pally for the 2020/21 World Darts Championship, a tournament that runs from Tuesday, December 15 to Sunday, January 3. Play starts no earlier than 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4am PT each day, and full darts live stream and TV details are below - plus you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere in world with the help of a good VPN.

Going into the tournament, the bookies are slightly favouring the Dutchman (van Gerwen) and the Welshman (Price) over the defending champion Scot (Wright), but don't take anything for granted. The Iceman is yet to reach a World Darts Championship final, and MVG has lost almost as many as he's won, managing to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2019, 2017 and 2014, but falling at the final hurdle in 2013 and 2020.

The lack of fans at Alexandra Palace, at least in the initial stages of the tournament, could also have a big say on proceedings. This was meant to be the first PDC event in the UK since March to feature a live crowd, but a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in London has meant that the pre-Christmas stage of the World Darts Championship will definitely be played behind closed doors, with the second half yet to be determined.

All of which means there's more hanging on Peter Wright's wardrobe than ever and, boy, has he delivered so far!

If you're not familiar with the championship, it uses one of the more unusual formats out there. The first and second rounds are played over 16 sessions from December 15-23, ahead of a three-day Christmas break. The third round begins on December 27 when the turkey sandwiches have all been consumed, then we'll proceed to the fourth round on December 29.

The quarter-finals are set to start on January 1, the semi-finals will follow on January 2, and the World Darts Championship final is scheduled for January 3, at 7.30pm GMT. If you want to catch all the dart slinging action, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to watch a 2020 World Darts Championship live stream from anywhere today.

How to watch the World Darts Championship from outside your country

If the tournament clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the arrows are on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss the action. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that could otherwise stop you watching a 2020/21 World Darts Championship live stream in particular parts of the world.

Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

World Darts Championship live stream: how to watch darts online in the UK

In the UK, the 2020/21 World Darts Championship is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports, on the Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main events channels. The afternoon sessions start at 12pm GMT and the evening sessions kick off at 6pm, with the final on January 3 set to start at 7.30pm. If you don't have Sky and don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of everything Sky Sports has to offer, including Premier League football and the NFL. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your regular darts coverage, don't worry about geo-blocks by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action as if you were right at home.

How to get a 2020/21 World Darts Championship live stream in the US

If you're in the US and love watching the darts, sports streaming service DAZN has got you covered for the 2020/21 World Darts Championship. Each afternoon session starts at 7am ET/4am PT, and the evening sessions get underway at 1pm ET/10am PT. A subscription costs $19.99 a month, but there's a 30-day FREE trial you can take advantage of, which means you can actually tune into the darts without paying a dime. As well as the darts, DAZN is adding more and more events to its roster, with big boxing matches being the jewel in its crown. Not in the US right now? As described above, by using a VPN you can relocate your IP to the US and tune in as if you were back home.

2020/21 World Darts Championship live stream: how to watch the darts online in Australia

Fox Sports is showing the 2020/21 World Darts Championship Down Under, but you have to be up seriously late (or early) in order to tune in, with the day sessions starting at 11pm AEDT, and the evening sessions getting underway at 5am AEDT. If you don't have Fox or it's not available for you and you don't want to pay for a subscription, then over-the-top service Kayo Sports may suit you better. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. It's jam-packed with other sports, too, and offers a FREE 14-day trial. Away from Oz and still want to watch? It's worth giving one of the best VPNs a spin so you can tune in from wherever you are right now.

2020/21 World Darts Championship live stream: how to watch darts in the Netherlands

Darts is big in the Netherlands, and three-time World Darts Championship winner Michael van Gerwen enters this one as the world's top-ranked player, and last year's runner-up. Subscription TV channel RTL 7 is broadcasting the action in the Netherlands, with the afternoon sessions starting at 1pm CET each day, and the evening sessions beginning at 7pm. If you don't have access to an RTL 7 stream because you're out of the country but still want to catch the darts, it's definitely worth checking out the VPN route described above.