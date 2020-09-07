Withings ScanWatch with ECG gets the green light for sale in Europe

The Withings ScanWatch, which features an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor for detecting irregular heart rhythms, has been approved for sale in Europe and should start hitting the shelves in the coming days. The ScanWatch is still awaiting FDA approval for sale in the US, but hopefully it will be available worldwide soon.

It's available to buy from from the Withings Store, with prices starting at £249.95 (about $330 / AU$450).

The ScanWatch is a hybrid wearable featuring an analog face plus a small LED display for showing snippets of information such as your heart rate, step count, and floors climbed. It also shows your heart rhythm during an ECG scan, and if an irregular pattern is detected, you'll receive a warning and the ScanWatch's companion app can prepare a PDF report that you can share with your doctor.

It also measures blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) overnight, giving you an indication of whether you might be suffering from a condition like sleep apnea, and tracks workouts including running, swimming and indoor gym work.

Workout tracking starts automatically, but there's no on-board GPS (the ScanWatch connects to your phone's GPS to monitor outdoor cardio efforts).

Best of both worlds?

When we went hands-on with the ScanWatch, we were impressed by its classy looks, which set it apart from the vast majority of smartwatches and fitness trackers currently on the market.

We were apprehensive about its relatively high price, but we've been putting it through its paces for the last few days, and will share our opinions on whether the cost is justified.

Via Android Police