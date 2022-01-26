Windows 11 frame rate stuttering reported by some users with AMD CPUs

Audio player loading…

Some Windows 11 users are running into trouble with sporadic stuttering issues (accompanied with audio glitches), which according to reports are related to AMD processors and the necessary TPM security required by Microsoft’s newest operating system.

Specifically, on AMD PCs, there’s an implementation of TPM which is fTPM – meaning it’s integrated in firmware, rather than on a separate TPM module – and this is what folks who are affected believe is causing the issue, finding that when it’s turned off in the BIOS, the stuttering disappears.

Unfortunately, some people don’t have the option to turn off fTPM – that switch simply isn’t present in the BIOS – so they’re out of luck on that score. The other alternative solution appears to be installing a discrete TPM module, rather than relying on the firmware integrated functionality, and this also works to fix the issue – at least according to reports. Assuming you have the ability to install a separate TPM module in your PC.

As various reports detail, on Reddit, the Linus Tech Tips discussion boards and Lenovo’s forum to point out a few which Windows Latest flagged up (not to mention Microsoft’s feedback hub), the stuttering frame rates hit at random times and last for a few seconds in some cases – longer in others – and audio is garbled at the same time.

If that should occur, say, during a crucial moment of an online game you’re about to win, that’s going to be pretty frustrating (and doubtless it’ll be a serious annoyance as part of your everyday computing life, too).

Analysis: Losing TPM on Windows 11 is possible, but is it wise?

Note that this problem also occurs on Windows 10 PCs, the difference there being that enabling TPM isn’t part of the system requirements. So, while it’s fine to turn off fTPM on Windows 10 – assuming your BIOS allows for this as noted above – on Windows 11, that comes with its own potential problems.

Now, while it is possible to install Windows 11 and then turn off fTPM, that could cause issues with things like BitLocker drive encryption, or have other side-effects, like not being able to play some games (as Windows Latest observes, Valorant is one such game – and there will likely be more in the future). The biggie, of course, is that it could also interfere with receiving Windows updates, or so Microsoft says – though updates still appear to be delivered up to now.

Essentially, turning off fTPM is something of a minefield of possible collateral damage on Windows 11, and that’s why some of those who want to get around this stuttering glitch are downgrading to Windows 10.

This issue is hopefully something both Microsoft and AMD are putting their heads together to attempt to fix, so we can keep our fingers crossed that a proper resolution is delivered in the near future. If the glitches aren’t disrupting your computing experience too much, likely your best bet is to sit tight and hope for the timely delivery of a patch.

