Windows 10 April 2018 Update is finally coming to all Alienware laptops

Shortly after Microsoft released its major Windows 10 April 2018 Update, it emerged that some Alienware notebooks were being blocked from installing the upgrade. However, it now looks like the block has been lifted.

The Alienware Support Twitter account confirmed to Mayank Parmar of Windows Latest that “Microsoft update 1803 is now ready for Alienware computer. This one should run automatically already, if no feel free to run it. It works now.”

This is good news for owners of the Alienware 13 R3, Alienware 15 R3, Alienware 15 R4, Alienware 17 R4 and Alienware 17 R5 laptops, which were the models that were unable to receive the update.

Fixing the issue

When the block first came to light, Microsoft said it was preventing the installation on those laptops because of a “known incompatibility that may cause these devices to display a black screen after resuming from battery saver mode”.

As Windows Latest reported, an Alienware ‘product specialist’ posted on Reddit saying that Microsoft’s fix is planned for deployment in the fourth week of May. The fix appears to have taken a bit longer than that, but at least the Windows 10 April 2018 Update is now available for all modern Alienware laptops.

If you do own one of the previously blocked laptops, you should see a message in Windows 10 telling you that the update is ready to install. If not, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and search for the update manually.

If you’re having any other problems with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, then check out our extensive guide on how to fix them

Via Windows Latest