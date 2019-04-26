Wimbledon and Oppo join forces in major mobile deal

One of the UK’s most iconic sporting events has upped its technological standing with a bold new mobile partnership.

The All-England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), the organisation behind the world-famous Wimbledon tennis championships, has today announced a tie-up with Chinese phone maker Oppo, which will become its Official Smartphone Partner.

The five-year deal, starting this year, marks the AELTC’s first-ever smartphone-related partnership, and is also its first with any Asian brand.

"Pursuit of greatness"

Full details on the exact range of the partnership will be revealed soon, but it is likely that Oppo advertising will be seen around the AELTC grounds at this year’s championships, due to be held from July 1st-15th, with the company’s latest Reno device no doubt set to play a starring role.

Yet Oppo says that the deal is, "not your typical supplier relationship", with the partnership also entailing as-yet undefined content creation and "media amplification" to encourage youth participation in the sport.

Oppo, which has previously signed similar deals with FC Barcelona and the International Cricket Council (ICC), also pledged significant support for the promotion of tennis in its home country of China, which last produced a Grand Slam winner back in 2014 when Li Na won the Australian Open.

Both organisations were keen to express their admiration for one another at the launch event attended by TechRadar Pro held at the iconic grounds.

“Both parties are bound by a spirit of the unrelenting pursuit of greatness,” said Brian Shen, Oppo Vice President

“We are a young company, and our mobile devices are a showcase of our dedication...we are able to provide a remarkable experience to all our consumers.”

“We can use this partnership to bring the beauty of grass court tennis to the world.”

“For every sports rights holder and every content holder, Asia is a very important marketplace,” Mick Desmond, AELTC commercial & media director added.

“We're determined to build our brand and our fanbase in that territory...we believe that Oppo can help us achieve and fulfill these ambitions.”