Will your iPhone or iPad get iOS 15 or iPadOS 15? These are the devices that will

Apple has finally unveiled iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, its new software update for iPhones and iPads respectively, at its annual WWDC keynote speech. This operating system upgrade will likely roll out to compatible devices towards the end of the year.

So which iPhones and iPads will get the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates? Well, Apple has mentioned device compatibility for its new software, so we now know for sure.

We've listed the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 compatible devices below, so you can check if your iPhone or iPad is on the list. If not, we're sorry, but you're sticking with iOS 14 or earlier.

iPhones that will get iOS 15

These are all the phones Apple has confirmed will get iOS 15 - not including the iPhone 13, which hasn't been announced yet, though that obviously will too.

iPads that will get iPadOS 15

These are the iPads that will get Apple's newest tablet operating system update.

So for both software updates, compatibility is exactly the same as with the previous versions of the software (except with new devices, obviously).