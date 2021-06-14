Why wait for Amazon Prime Day? Shop these early device deals today

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale is exactly one week away, and to celebrate, the retailer just launched fantastic deals on its best-selling Echo devices. These early Prime Day deals are exclusively for Prime Members and include discounts on the latest Echo Dot, the powerful Echo Speaker, the Echo Show 5, the all-new Echo Buds, and more.

Some of today's best offers include the Echo Show 5 on sale for a record-low price of $44.99 (was $89.99), the Echo Auto on sale for just $14.99 (was $49.99), and the Echo Buds on sale for $79.99 - $20 less than the previous all-time low price.



Leaving the best deal for last, Amazon is offering two Echo Dots for the price of one when you apply the coupon code PDDOT2PACK at checkout. The latest Echo Dot currently retails for $49.99, so with this deal, you're saving 50% off for both smart speakers - a fantastic bargain.



Shop more of Amazon's pre-Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind these limited-time offers are some of the best deals we've seen and we can't predict the prices will go any lower during Prime Day. You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of these fantastic bargains, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Early Prime Day deals

Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - This early Prime Day deal has a massive 70% discount on the Amazon Echo Auto. That's the lowest price we've seen for the handy Echo device that adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $99.98 $49.98 for two with code PDDOT2PACK

Save $50 - Our favorite early Prime Day deal - Amazon Prime members can get two 4th generation Echo Dots for the price of one when you apply code PDDOT2PACK at checkout. The compact smart speaker works with Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $199.98 $119.98 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more powerful speaker, Prime members can save $80 when you buy two and use code ECHOPRIME at checkout. The smart speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can snag the first-generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've found and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display.

All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $79.99 - $20 less than the record-low price. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Echo Frames (2nd Gen): $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - Amazon's 2nd Generation Echo Frames are getting a first-time price cut for Prime members. The smart glasses work with Amazon Alexa so you can make calls, listen to podcasts and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.View Deal

You can shop for more of the best Amazon Echo deals and sales that are happening right now.