Where to watch The Handmaid’s Tale: Stream every season online

Catch up on the story so far in this dystopian drama and find out how to watch The Handmaid's Tale online on Hulu and elsewhere around the world.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale online Air dates: 2017-present Total seasons: 3 (36 episodes) Creators: Bruce Miller Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel Streaming options: Hulu (US) | Prime Video (UK) | Stan (AUS) | Crave (CA)

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a future America where the totalitarian government, Gilead, has replaced the United States. Because of reduced fertility rates, the few fertile women have been forced to become Handmaids, slaves to the ruling elite.

Elisabeth Moss stars as one such Handmaid, Offred, who must be subservient to the high-ranking Commander Fred Waterford, played by Joseph Fiennes. The show has been praised for its grim but insightful social commentary and for Moss’s captivating central performance.

While Hulu is the show’s main home in the US, it’s available to watch online via several different streaming platforms and pay-to-buy services worldwide. If you’re in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada, this article will explain how you can watch The Handmaid’s Tale.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale online in the US

In the US, Hulu is the main home of The Handmaid’s Tale. All episodes of seasons 1 to 3 are available for subscribers to stream. The first three episodes of season 4 will premiere on Hulu on April 28, with the subsequent episodes appearing on a weekly basis thereafter. A subscription to Hulu costs $5.99 a month, $59.99 a year, or $11.99/month without ads. A 30-day free trial is available. Hulu has a wide range of other TV shows and films, so once you’ve watched The Handmaid’s Tale, you might want to check out Normal People, an Irish drama series that follows two lovers who weave in and out of each other’s lives, or Run, a psychological thriller film in which a homeschooled teenager suspects that her mother is hiding a dark secret. Hulu can be accessed via multiple devices, including many smart TVs; Android devices; Fire TV and TV stick; Roku devices; Chromecast; iPhones and iPads; PS4 and PS5; Xbox One, Series S/X, and 360; Nintendo Switch; and web browsers. If you don't have access to Hulu, it is possible to buy the first three seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale on other services: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango Now, Vudu, and Microsoft Store. Prices vary, but the best offer is Google Play’s bundle of the first three seasons for $59.99.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale online: stream season 1-3 in the UK

In the UK, you can stream seasons 1 to 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale via Prime Video if you’re a subscriber; a subscription costs £5.99/month if you're just interested in Amazon Prime Video. You can also get a full Amazon Prime membership for £7.99 a month or £79 annually and benefit from free next day delivery, as well as access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading and a plethora of other benefits. Best of all, you'll get a 30-day free trial to give the service a whirl before spending a penny. You can also buy the three seasons, with no subscription required, via Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. Apple and Google both offer a three-season set for £54.99. Season 4 is expected to air on Channel 4 in 2021, though no date has yet been announced.

How to stream The The Handmaid's Tale and watch every season online in Canada

For Canadians, The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 1-3 are available on the streaming service Crave. Subscription to Crave costs $9.99 per month, and you can get a seven-day free trial. Crave can also be accessed via Illico TV. Season 4 will air on CTV Drama Channel starting April 28 2021. Alternatively, you can purchase the first three seasons via Apple TV or Microsoft Store (or Google Play, though this only has the first two seasons). The best price available is Apple TV’s three-season set for $74.99.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale: stream every season online in Australia

Australians can stream the first three seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale via subscriptions to Stan or SBS on Demand, and SBS will be the home of Season 4 when it airs. Alternatively, seasons 1 to 3 can be purchased subscription-free from Fetch, Apple TV, Microsoft Store, and Google Play. The best price available is Apple TV’s three-season bundle for $74.99.