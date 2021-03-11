Where to watch The Boondocks: stream every season online

The Boondocks is an animated adult sitcom that originally aired on Adult Swim, Cartoon Network’s late-night block. With a reboot currently in development for HBO Max , now is a good time to watch The Boondocks, whether that’s a nostalgic rewatch or to discover it for the first time.

How to watch The Boondocks online Air dates: 2005-2014 Total seasons: 4 (55 episodes) Creators: Aaron McGruder Cast: Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams, Cedric Yarbrough Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | CTV (CA)

The Boondocks was created by Aaron McGruder, based on his comic book of the same name, and ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2014. It follows Huey Freeman and his wannabe gangster brother, Riley, both voiced by Regina King. They’re from an inner-city Black neighborhood but move to live with their grandfather in an affluent white suburb. The clash of cultures allows the show to poke fun at America’s social classes and racial stereotypes. Though occasionally controversial, it earned acclaim and a cult following for its sharp satirical humor.

You can currently watch The Boondocks on streaming platforms and pay-to-buy services, though where to find it is different depending on where in the world you are. In this article, we’ll help you find it whether you’re in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada.

How to watch The Boondocks online in the US

Besides being the home of the upcoming reboot, HBO Max is the main place to stream the original four seasons of The Boondocks. A subscription costs $14.99 a month and can be accessed on smart TVs like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Fire Stick, Chromebooks, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, PC and Mac computers, and Android phones. If you’re looking for similar things to watch, you’ll find other great animated TV series on HBO Max. Harley Quinn stars the DC comics character in her own new adventures, and there are also Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and Samurai Jack. If you don’t have access to HBO Max, you can buy The Boondocks to watch online via Microsoft Store, without any subscription needed. Seasons 1 and 2 cost $24.99 each, Season 3 is $24.99 in SD or $29.99 in HD, and Season 4 is $16.99 in SD or $24.99 in HD

How to watch The Boondocks in the UK

Unfortunately, The Boondocks is not currently available to watch online in the UK. Your only option is to buy the DVD—the four-season box set is available from Amazon for £52.35. Hopefully, with the reboot on the way, some UK services will pick up The Boondocks soon.

How to watch The Boondocks online in Canada

In Canada, if you have CTV as part of your TV subscription, you can stream The Boondocks online via CTV’s website or the CTV GO app for mobile devices. Alternatively, it’s possible to buy all episodes of The Boondocks to watch online via Apple TV. Seasons 1 and 2 cost $19.99 each, while Seasons 3 and 4 cost $24.99 each, or you can buy the complete series for $39.99. Season 1 is also available via Google Play for $19.99, but Google doesn’t have the other three seasons.

How to watch The Boondocks online in Australia

In Australia, no streaming services are offering The Boondocks as part of a subscription. However, you can buy the series to watch online from Google Play or Apple TV. On Google Play, Seasons 1, 3, and 4 cost $13.49 each, and Season 2 costs $22.49. On Apple TV, Seasons 1 and 2 cost $14.99 each, and Seasons 3 and 4 are $17.99 each.